Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,701.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,322 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

