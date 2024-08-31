Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 0.7%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.38 and last traded at $56.14. Approximately 2,111,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,035,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

