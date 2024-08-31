Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,912 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Cogent Biosciences worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

COGT stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

COGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

