Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.