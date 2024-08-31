Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 3.7%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 499,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,520,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Compass Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $329,175.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,824.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,062,178 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

