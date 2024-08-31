Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $101.56 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

