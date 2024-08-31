Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 16,284 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

CFG opened at $43.05 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

