Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,209 Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FER. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the second quarter worth $985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $48,282,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at $11,119,000.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

