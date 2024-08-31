Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 658 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

