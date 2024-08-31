Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 886 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3,780.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Rollins by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

