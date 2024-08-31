Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at $16,176,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,296 shares of company stock worth $44,532,174. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $353.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

