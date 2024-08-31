Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $44.09 and a one year high of $64.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.