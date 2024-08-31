Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

