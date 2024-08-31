Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $241.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $243.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

