Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 180,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,770. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

