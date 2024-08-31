Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,354,000 after purchasing an additional 346,214 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 264,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,488,000 after buying an additional 208,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $225.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $226.18.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

