Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 88.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE:PSO opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

