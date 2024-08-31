Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after buying an additional 60,920 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 183.18, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,995 shares of company stock valued at $19,175,193 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

