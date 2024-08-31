Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $259.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.61 and its 200-day moving average is $341.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

