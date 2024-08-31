Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $221.83 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,078,918 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

