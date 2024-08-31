Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,373.33 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,380.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,272.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,255.87.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

