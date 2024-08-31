Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.4 %

OC opened at $168.78 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average of $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,192. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

