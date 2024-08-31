Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

