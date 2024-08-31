Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $312.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.40 and a 200-day moving average of $284.13.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

