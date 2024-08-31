Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PVH worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in PVH by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PVH by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $98.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

