Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

View Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $251.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.