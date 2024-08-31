Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.3% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $65,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,308 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,663,825.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,078 shares of company stock valued at $200,792,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $521.31 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.40 and a 52 week high of $544.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

