Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.7 %

URI stock opened at $741.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $696.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.66. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

