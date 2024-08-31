Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $298.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.63. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

