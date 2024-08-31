Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Get Twilio alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Twilio Trading Up 0.6 %

TWLO opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,687 shares of company stock worth $4,082,924. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.