Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 23,343 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 229,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 158,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 429,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 184,076 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

XOM stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

