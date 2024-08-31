Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $215,643,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 368,470 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 768.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $143.25 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.