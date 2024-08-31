Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,332 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after buying an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,344,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 582,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

