Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $207,161,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,882 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in VeriSign by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,987,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $183.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.66.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

