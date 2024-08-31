Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 305.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after buying an additional 122,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,685,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.15.

CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.38 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.17, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

