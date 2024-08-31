Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,296 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 169,350 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 485,077 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.17 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

