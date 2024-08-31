Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,160 shares of company stock valued at $24,556,718 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.3 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

