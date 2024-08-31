Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

