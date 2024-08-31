Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $253.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

