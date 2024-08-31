Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,897 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 5.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 0.9 %

VST opened at $85.41 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

