Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $209.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $210.11.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

