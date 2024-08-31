Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $195.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

