Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 461 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CDW by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 211.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 374,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $225.64 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.62.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

