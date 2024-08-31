Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

