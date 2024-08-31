Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 837 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 232.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

