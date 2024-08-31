Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,068. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $587.87 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.02 and a 200 day moving average of $482.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

