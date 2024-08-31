CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 429.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $114,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $277.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.38 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

