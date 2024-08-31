Cybele Negris Purchases 5,121 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Director Cybele Negris bought 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,246.45.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Cybele Negris bought 5,064 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,005.60.

On Monday, August 19th, Cybele Negris acquired 3,700 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,433.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Cybele Negris acquired 3,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cybele Negris bought 6,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,900.00.

AGF.B opened at C$8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$514.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.16. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGF.B shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 target price on shares of AGF Management and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.96.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

