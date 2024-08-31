Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $164.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DELL opened at $115.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

