Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $169.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.42. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.